Man sent to drug rehab, placed on probation after pleading guilty to threatening his mother

A 24-year-old man from St. Julians has been sent to drug rehab, placed on probation and prohibited from contacting his mother, after he pleaded guilty to threatening her.

He also pled guilty to causing her to fear he would be violent towards her.

The defendant, whose name is subject to a reporting ban, pleaded guilty to all charges, during his arraignment before magistrate Charmaine Galea on Wednesday.

Prosecuting police inspector Omar Zammit told the court that the man’s mother had filed a police report after a series of heated arguments with her son, during which he had attacked the woman, but did not injure her. The defendant, who the court was told, had a substance abuse problem, is understood to be a regular cocaine user.

The court was informed that both the prosecution and defence lawyers Jose Herrera and Matthew Xuereb had agreed that a treatment order, coupled with a period of probation would be ideal in the circumstances.

Having heard this, the magistrate informed the defendant that the offences he was charged with were punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to €15,000, telling him that he could either confirm his admission of guilt or retract it.

After the man confirmed his plea, the court found him guilty of the charges and placed him under a three-year treatment order, together with protection and restraining orders of the same duration.

The magistrate warned the man that he was facing the prospect of a €7,000 fine should he breach the protection order.

Lawyer Alfred Abela assisted the defendant’s mother as parte civile.