More than 300 people were given suspended sentences in 2023

More than 300 indicted in court received suspended sentences in 2023, data tabled in parliament revealed.
A total of 307 individuals were given suspended sentences by Maltese Courts, while 15 received suspended sentences from Gozo Courts.
The data, presented by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard in response to a parliamentary question from PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, confirmed that all individuals were found guilty of the charges brought against them.