Man loses his life after falling into sea at Delimara

A 69-year-old man has lost his life after finding himself in difficulty while swimming in St Peter’s Pool.

Police received a call for assistance at 1:30pm. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man, a Romanian national, fell into the sea and found himself in difficulty.

The Armed Forces of Malta was called on site to assist. Army officials retrieved the man from the sea and brought him to Xatt it-Tiben in Floriana.

The victim was given first aid but was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil appointed an inquiry into the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.