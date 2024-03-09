Teenage boys charged over string of violent thefts targeting ride-hail taxi drivers

Four teenage boys have been arrainged under arrest and charged over a series of violent thefts targeting taxi drivers.

Two of the defendants are just 14 years old, and the others 16 and 17. The defendants, whose names cannot be published on account of their age, are from Marsaskala, Bormla, Zabbar and Isla.

On Saturday, Police Inspectors Gabriel Kitcher and Antonello Magri, assisted by prosecutor Manuel Grech, charged the youths with robbing four taxi drivers in two incidents that were two days apart.

Using a different ride-hailing mobile phone app for every theft, the gang would order a taxi ride and wait for the car to come within touching distance before distracting the driver and using physical force to steal his earnings from inside the vehicle.

The first report relating to the gang was received on March 5 in Zabbar, but the police had ratcheted up the investigation after receiving three complaints during the evening of March 7. Investigators' suspicions that the same people were involved in both crimes was borne out when the defendants were identified in CCTV footage and a dashcam recording in one of the taxis targeted.

During their arraignment before magistrate Victor Axiak on Saturday, three of the defendants pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody. One 14-year old admitted guilt and was released on bail, pending sentencing.

Lawyers Roberto Spiteri, Lucio Sciriha and Frank Tabone assisted the defendants.