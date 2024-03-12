Bail denied for man charged with crashing into ex-girlfriend's car, beating her up

A 29-year-old man from Hamrun has been accused of intentionally crashing into his ex-girlfriend’s car, before assaulting her in the street.

Tarek Khodir was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Tuesday, charged with having, on March 10, caused the woman to fear violence, slightly injuring her, causing voluntary damage, dangerous driving, uttering insults and breaching the peace.

He was also accused of having slashed two of the tyres on the woman’s car on March 3, allegedly also insulting and threatening her on that occasion. Khodir was additionally accused of recidivism.

Khodir is alleged to have followed the victim’s car as she left her place of residence on March 3, driving behind her. The police say that at one point, Khodir crashed his car into hers, before beating her up in the street when she had emerged from the vehicle.

He had been handed a suspended sentence in In 2016 after being convicted of several thefts, but that punishment was later reduced to a probation order and community service after an appeal. Two years later, in 2018, Khodir was back in court, accused together with another man, with having tasered a farmer as he stood in his field, while stealing from him

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, assisting the Khodir as defence counsel, requested bail, which was objected to by the prosecuting police inspector Audrey Micallef.

Bail was denied due to the potential risk of tampering with evidence, as well as because of the serious nature of the offences with which Khodir was charged.

Lawyer Marita Pace Dimech appeared parte civile for the victim.