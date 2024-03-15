Gozo traffic accident leaves man with grievous injuries
Man taken to hospital after collision in Rabat, Gozo
A 56-year-old man was taken to Gozo General Hospital on Thursday for grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Rabat.
Police were notified of the incident at 4pm. According to preliminary investigations, the accident was the result of a crash between a Nissan Almera, driven by the victim, and a Renault Megane driven by a 19-year-old man from Xewkija.
A 14-year-old girl from Għajnsielem was in the passenger seat of the Renault.
Police investigations are ongoing.