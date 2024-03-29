Police arrest two men after stealing van from Marsascala

Two men have been arrested following the theft of a van from Marsascala which was stolen at around 10:00pm on Thursday.

On Friday, police said that they responded to reports of a stolen van in Triq ix-Xnejn Abjad. A while later, police officers who were on patrol noticed the van in Triq San Anard, Tarxien, which prompted them to

Police said that the suspects were a 24-year-old Italian man who lives in Xgħajra and a 52-year-old Italian residing in Marsascala.

MaltaToday is informed that the stolen van might have been intended for a robbery, as one of the thieves is well-known by police.

The pair are currently under arrest at Police HQ in Floriana, as they are expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

Investigations are still ongoing.