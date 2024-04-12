menu

Police appeal for information on missing 20-year-old's whereabouts

Police said that Francesca Zammit was seen early on Friday near Luqa

12 April 2024, 10:38am
by Matthew Farrugia
The public is encouraged to come forward with any information on Francesca Zammit's whereabouts
The police have requested the public's help locating 20-year-old Francesca Zammit, after she was reported missing.

Police said that she was seen early on Friday near Luqa.

Anyone with information on the young woman's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police on Messenger. The public can also call anonymously on 21224001 or on 119, and one can also speak to the police in the nearest police station. 

