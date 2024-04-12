Police appeal for information on missing 20-year-old's whereabouts
Police said that Francesca Zammit was seen early on Friday near Luqa
The police have requested the public's help locating 20-year-old Francesca Zammit, after she was reported missing.
Anyone with information on the young woman's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police on Messenger. The public can also call anonymously on 21224001 or on 119, and one can also speak to the police in the nearest police station.