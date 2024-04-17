Three arrested for trespassing on private property in Swieqi

Three people have been arrested after getting caught trespassing on private property in Swieqi.

The police said on Tuesday evening, at around 10pm, they were informed by the owner of a private property in Triq is-Silla, that he had caught three people – two men and a woman – taking photos of his residence.

They also walked around to the back of the property and were also caught peeping inside the property.

Investigations by the police showed the three were caught on the property owner’s CCTV, and were caught leaving in a rented vehicle shortly after.

The three individuals, all of Hungarian nationality, were identified on Wednesday morning, and were arrested in St Julian’s.

Police investigations are ongoing.