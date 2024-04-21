Three men injured in two separate motorbike incidents

Three people were injured on Sunday morning in two separate traffic incidents involving motorbikes.

The first happened at around 9:30am in Ħal-Luqa, a police statement said.

Once on the scene, police found two men: a 36-year-old Naxxar resident and a 35-year-old Ta’ Xbiex resident had collided. Both were riding motorcycles; the 36-year-old was driving a Suzuki and the 35-year-old a Honda.

The incident happen on Vjal L-Avjazzjoni.

A medical team gave both men attention on the scene. They were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further assistance.

The 36-year-old was certified with grievous injuries while the younger of the riders was certified with light injuries.

Police are investigating, the statement said.

Around an hour and a half later, at 11am, an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after a motorbiking incident at Ta' Qali's motocross track, a police statement said.

The 18-year-old, a Rabat resident, lost control of the bike while riding, it continued.

After police and medical assistance arrived on the scene, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and later certified with serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia opened and inquiry and police are investigating.