Motorcyclist hospitalised in Żejtun crash

A motorcyclist was grievously injured after being involved in an accident in Żejtun on Monday.

The accident happened in Triq Anton Buttiġieġ at around 7am. The police said preliminary investigation show the motorcyclist, a 69-year-old from Żejtun, was hit by a Volkswagen car driven by a 35-year-old woman from Mosta.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.