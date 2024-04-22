menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised in Żejtun crash

Man rushed to hospital after getting hit by car in Monday crash

karl_azzopardi
22 April 2024, 1:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A motorcyclist was grievously injured after being involved in an accident in Żejtun on Monday.

The accident happened in Triq Anton Buttiġieġ at around 7am. The police said preliminary investigation show the motorcyclist, a 69-year-old from Żejtun, was hit by a Volkswagen car driven by a 35-year-old woman from Mosta.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.