Police searching for armed robbers after foiled Monday night hotel heist

Police are currently searching for two people who allegedly robbed a Sliema hotel late on Monday night.

The robbery happened at around 11:45pm in Triq Windsor, Sliema.

Preliminary investigations show that two people wearing crash helmets, with one of them allegedly armed with a gun, approached a 29-year-old employee in the hotel and ordered him to hand over cash from the building's reception area.

They then ordered him to lead them to where the hotel keeps cash while threatening him with the gun. As the three were heading toward the cash, the employee escaped and locked himself in a room as he called for help.

Upon seeing this, the thieves escaped, taking the cash from the reception area.

Police said that the employee, an Indian national who lives in St Paul's Bay, suffered from severe shock.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.