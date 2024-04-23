Hunter to be charged after getting caught shooting down protected Collared-dove

A hunter will be charged in court after he was caught shooting down a protected Eurasian Collared-dove at the limits of Marsaskala by one of BirdLife Malta’s Spring Watch teams.

Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) police officers caught the hunter red-handed, according to BirdLife, and will have his licence revoked for the rest of the hunting season.

“As police scoured the area for further casualties, a number of killed Tree Pipits were also found,” the NGO said.

Soon after, officers also stumbled upon a cage trap which had a total of 21 European Turtle-doves and a Eurasian Collared-dove trapped inside. These birds were confiscated and have been passed on to BirdLife Malta for rehabilitation.

“These birds would have been destined to be used as live decoys or forced into attempts of captive-breeding. The birds will now be tended to and healthy birds can be released after the end of the hunting season on this Vulnerable species,” the NGO said.