Updated | Attorney General denies Repubblika access to Vitals magisterial inquiry

The Attorney General will not provide a copy of the magisterial inquiry report into the privatisation of state hospitals to the anti-corruption NGO Repubblika, the same organisation said on Monday.

Repubblika had requested that the Attorney General passes on the full magisterial inquiry report into the privatisation of state hospitals that was recently concluded by Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

However, the organisation has revealed that the Attorney General will not provide this report to Repubblika as criminal proceedings will be filed in relation to the investigation.

"We also note that the Prime Minister and Justice Minister were provided a copy. This is unacceptable and we will continue insisting on a full copy."

The inquiry has caused a storm inside Labour, where the criminal inquiry – the report of which was filed by Repubblika back in 2019 – could sell serious charges for former prime minister Joseph Muscat as well as former minister Konrad Mizzi, as stewards of the privatisation of three hospitals to the unknown medical consortium Vitals. A slew of other charges could affect other former and sitting ministers.

Repubblika has filed a written request to the AG on Monday to supply the NGO with a copy of the inquiry report.

No acknowledgement to two such requests was received by Repubblika, so the NGO proceeded with an official letter to the Courts.

“We believe such a refusal goes against the provisions of the Constitution as well as the European Convention for Human Rights,” Repubblika said.