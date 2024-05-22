Public warned about scam phone calls claiming to be from the police

The public has been warned by the police to be cautious of scam phone calls claiming to be from the Malta Police Force and made using local numbers.



The police stated that callers posing as police officers and claiming to be from "local" numbers are requesting people's banking information or personal information.



The police implored anyone receiving scam phone calls to refrain from giving the caller any information, urging the public to contact the police directly through official numbers should they have any doubts.

