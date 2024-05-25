Boy, 6, dies in hospital after tragic incident at private pool

A 6 year-old Italian boy who had been rescued from drowning, after falling into a private swimming pool, has died in hospital 12 days after the incident.

Emergency services had responded to a call from a residence in Triq Sant’ Andrija, in Swieqi at around 2:15pm on May 13. The child, who initial investigations indicated, had fallen into a pool at the property and found himself in difficulty, had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

His injuries were later classified as grievous. Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia had launched an inquiry into the incident, also appointing experts to assist him.

In an update issued on Saturday afternoon, the police said the boy had died, earlier that day. The Magisterial Inquiry and the parallel police investigation into the incident are ongoing.





