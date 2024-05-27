Elderly man grievously hurt after driving into parked car

An elderly man sustained grievous injuries after he drove into a parked car and flipped the car that he was driving.

The accident occurred at around 5:00pm on Sunday in Triq il-Wied, Iklin.

Police investigations show that the man was driving a VW T-Cross when he hit a parked car, as a 65 and 74-year-old women were passengers in his car.

They were all aided by a medical team before being taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. The driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while his passengers suffered from light injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.