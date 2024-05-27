Elderly man dies after falling into empty reservoir

A 76-year-old Mqabba resident died after he fell into an empty reservoir and was discovered on Monday morning.

At around 8:15am on Monday, police were called onto a field in Triq Ħal Farruġ, Siġġiewi. Upon arriving, they found the man in an empty reservoir, as he likely fell to his death.

A medical team and members from the Civil Protection Department were also called onto the scene, as the victim was later certified dead.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia launched an inquiry into the matter, as police investigations are still ongoing.