menu

Elderly man dies after falling into empty reservoir

At around 8:15am on Monday, police were called onto a field in Triq Ħal Farruġ, Siġġiewi. Upon arriving, they found the man in an empty reservoir, as he likely fell to his death

matthew_farrugia
27 May 2024, 3:45pm
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo
File photo

A 76-year-old Mqabba resident died after he fell into an empty reservoir and was discovered on Monday morning. 

At around 8:15am on Monday, police were called onto a field in Triq Ħal Farruġ, Siġġiewi. Upon arriving, they found the man in an empty reservoir, as he likely fell to his death.

A medical team and members from the Civil Protection Department were also called onto the scene, as the victim was later certified dead. 

Magistrate Ian Farrugia launched an inquiry into the matter, as police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.