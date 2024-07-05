Man hospitalised after car overturns in Zejtun accident

A 50-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident at Triq Alfredo Cachia, Zejtun on Friday.

The accident happened at around 1:15pm, when the 50-year-old who resides in Zebbug, Gozo, lost control of his LMI YD2000, and the car overturned.

The man was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.