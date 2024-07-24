Police arrest 11 illegally residing in Malta

Police have arrested 11 people who were caught living in Malta illegally after they were discovered residing in a Birgu residence.

In a press release, police said that they found individuals from Bangladesh, Gambia and Senegal.

They were all taken to a detention centre until they can be taken back to their country of origin, or the country where they have permission to reside in.

Police said that its immigration enforcement is a continuous process which will continue with the help of other entities.