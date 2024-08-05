Argument in Swieqi leads to use of hammer

A man was injured on Sunday evening after an argument involving three other men and a hammer in Swieqi.

The incident took place at 11.30pm in Triq il-Modd, Swieqi, a police report said.

After police were informed of the argument, they found a 27-year-old Ukrainian man needing medical assistance due to serious injuries alongside 32-year-old Ukrainian men, both of which are Swieqi residents.

The injuries were caused by a hammer by a 31-year-old man of Serbian nationality residing in Swieqi, the report said.

The victim was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries whilst the 31-year-old was certified to be suffering from light injuries.

Through the investigations, the Serbian was arrested inside a Swieqi residence where a number of objects of interests, which the police did not specify, where confiscated

Police investigations are still ongoing.