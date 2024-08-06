Man found dead following search near Għadira Bay
The missing man reportedly used a dinghy to access a bigger boat in Għadira Bay, but his empty dinghy was later found
A 72-year-old man who had been reported missing was found dead at sea on Tuesday.
The man, who was a Mellieħa resident reportedly used a dinghy to access a bigger boat in Għadira Bay, but his empty dinghy was later found. It is believed the man did not manage to access the boat.
An AFM helicopter, as well as workers from the Civil Protection Department and police were involved in the search efforts.