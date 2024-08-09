‘Lilu King’ arrested in Paceville road-rage assault

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, the notorious Instagram-famous drug trafficking suspect better known as ‘Lilu King’ is believed to be in police custody once again, this time in connection with an alleged road rage assault in Paceville.

Details about the incident are still sketchy at the time of writing, but it would appear that the altercation had started after a car being driven by Elmushraty had collided with another vehicle.

He is expected to be charged in the coming days.

A history of violence

Elmushraty, a boxer, has had several run-ins with the Maltese criminal justice system over the years.

His first appearance on the authorities’ radar was in connection with the attempted homicide of three nightclub bouncers whom he attacked with a Samurai sword in May 2016. After that incident, Al Musrati had initially fled the country but was arrested again in Malta in connection with an armed robbery the following October.

in November 2016, when he was arrested at the Malta International Airport, shortly after his arrival on a flight from Tunis. Customs officers discovered 30kg of undeclared water-pipe (shisha) tobacco, hidden inside sealed containers of Nadhif washing powder.

The following year, he had been accused, together another man, of grievously injuring two other men in yet another Paceville incident involving a Samurai sword.

He is facing ongoing criminal proceedings in which he is charged with money laundering, tax evasion, participation in organised crime and, as of January 2023, drug trafficking.

In May 2023, Elmushraty was charged with causing grievous injuries to another man during a fight at Sliema’s Medasia Playa and in June this year, he admitted to assaulting police officers at a boxing match involving a fighter he had been coaching.