Two charged over sword attack in Paceville

Two men have been charged in connection with a fight that took place in Paceville early on Tuesday morning, in which a sword and broken glass were reportedly used as weapons.

Mohammed Alli Al Musrati, 36, from Libya and Hossein Oumoueimilan, a 24 year-old Iranian citizen were charged with grievously injuring two other men in the 4am incident. They were also charged with being drunk and unable to take care of themselves in a public place and causing a disturbance at night time.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the arraignment, the court, presided by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, also heard the testimony of witnesses who had been visiting Malta for a wedding.

The sword allegedly used in the fight was not found or recovered by the police, the court was told.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, appearing as defence counsel to the accused men.

Bail was granted by the court against a €5,000 personal guarantee and the accused were ordered to observe a curfew.