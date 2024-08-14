Man sustains serious injuries after being hit by car

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Hamrun on Wednesday morning.

Police said that a man whose identity is still not known was hit by a Toyota Ractis in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Hamrun. The car was driven by a 61-year-old woman who lives in Żebbuġ.

The victim was aided by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.