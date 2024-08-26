Elderly man hospitalised after head-on collision in Qawra

An elderly man suffered grievous injuries after a head-on collision with another vehicle in Qawra Road, Qawra.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 1:50pm, near the Bellavista Hotel.

A police spokesperson explained that the elderly man was driving a Toyota Passo, and for some reason, he switched lanes and started driving towards oncoming traffic.

At that point, he collided head-on with a Toyota Coaster that was driven by a 53-year-old St Paul's Bay resident.

The 79-year-old victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.