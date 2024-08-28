menu

Woman dies in Tuesday’s third separate traffic fatality

28 August 2024, 8:53am
by Karl Azzopardi
The victim was certified dead at the site of the accident (Photo: Malta Police)
In what was the third traffic fatality on Tuesday, a 33-year-old Colombian woman was killed in an accident in Rabat.

An elderly woman was killed in a Qormi accident and a man died after a head-on collision in Zebbug earlier on Tuesday

The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Tabija, Rabat at around 10:45pm.

When arriving at the site of the accident, the police discovered a motorcycle on the ground, with two women suffering from severe injuries.

A medical team was dispatched to assist at the scene, and the driver was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Tpassenger was pronounced dead on-site.

Later, the motorcyclist was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Dr. Joseph Mifsud, was informed of the accident and has opened an inquiry. The police investigation is ongoing.

