Man found dead in St Paul’s Bay

A man was found dead on the pavement in St Paul’s Bay on Saturday with initial indications suggesting he died of natural causes.

The man, whose identity had not yet been established, was spotted lying on the pavement in Triq il-Karmnu.

Police were informed of the incident at around noon and a medical team that arrived from Mater Dei Hospital pronounced the man dead on site.

The police believe the man may have died of natural causes but did not rule out an autopsy.