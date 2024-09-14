Motorist killed in Żejtun road accident

A 21 year-old man from Żabbar has died in a car accident in Żejtun earlier today.

In a statement, the police said that they had received a report of an accident in Triq il-President Anton Buttigieg, Żejtun at 7:45am on Saturday morning. The deceased was later identified as 21 year-old Gildave Spiteri.

Officers who arrived at the scene shortly after, established that a loss of driver control led to the victim’s Peugeot 206 crashing into a house’s front parapet.

Civil Protection Department personnel provided on-site assistance to an ambulance and medical crew who gave aid on site. The man was transported to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was declared deceased shortly after arrival.

Magistrate Anthony Agius Bonnici is carrying out an inquiry and the police are also investigating..