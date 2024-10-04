Police search for 21-year-old over ongoing investigation

Police are currently searching for Luke Cremona in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, one can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 20/2024 when reporting any information related to Cremona's whereabouts.

Cremona, who is 21 years old, is no stranger to law enforcement. Last February, he admitted to uploading a derogatory video of a police inspector on TikTok.

Later in June, he was accused of breaking into his mother's home and stealing objects. A court had also heard that Cremona had pushed his probation officer out of her car and drove off with it, later abandoning the car.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.