menu

Diver dies after encountering difficulty in Ċirkewwa

Police said that at around 11:00am on Saturday, the diver, who was a 66-year-old Englishman, encountered difficulty in the sea, and was guided to land by other divers

matthew_farrugia
12 October 2024, 3:06pm
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo
File photo

A diver has died after encountering difficulty while diving in Ċirkewwa. 

Police said that at around 11:00am on Saturday, the diver, who was a 66-year-old Englishman, encountered difficulty in the sea, and was guided to land by other divers. 

He was given medical attention and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, however he died a few moments later in hospital. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry into the case. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.