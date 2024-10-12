Diver dies after encountering difficulty in Ċirkewwa

A diver has died after encountering difficulty while diving in Ċirkewwa.

Police said that at around 11:00am on Saturday, the diver, who was a 66-year-old Englishman, encountered difficulty in the sea, and was guided to land by other divers.

He was given medical attention and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, however he died a few moments later in hospital.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry into the case.