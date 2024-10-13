Man who broke officer's arm in Sliema police station attack denied bail

A man who allegedly assaulted three police officers on Friday evening has been remanded in custody.

39-year-old Charlton Mifsud, a haulier from Mqabba, was charged with insulting and threatening three constables, violently resisting arrest, grievously injuring one of the officers and slightly injuring all three policemen.

Mifsud and his father were summoned by the police to the Sliema police station at around 6pm.

The police sought to question a father and son regarding a report of dangerous driving.

However, the son's arrival caused a disturbance as he shouted and banged on a perspex screen. Officers on duty attempted to calm him but were unsuccessful.

As the situation escalated and the son's behaviour became aggressive, officers asked him to provide his personal details.

He refused, and events turned violent when officers moved to arrest him.

Mifsud resisted, leading to one constable suffering a fractured wrist during the struggle to handcuff him.

Other officers sustained minor injuries.

At his arraignment on Sunday, Mifsud pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was denied, not only due to the serious nature of the offences but also over concerns about evidence tampering.

Additionally, there were doubts about whether he would comply with court orders, given that he had refused to follow officers' instructions at the police station.

His lawyer, Lennox Vella, argued that the defendant had been grabbed by the neck and forced to the floor by five officers.

He added that Mifsud would not approach the alleged victims or commit any further offences if granted bail.

The prosecution noted that Mifsud had previous run-ins with the law, including similar charges and drug-related offences.

After hearing arguments, the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, rejected the bail request.

AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici and Inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella is defence counsel.

Lawyers Herman Mula and Silvan Pulis are appearing parte civile.

The case happened a couple of weeks after two other police officers were assaulted while in the line of duty in Hamrun. The attackers in the Hamrun case have been denied bail.