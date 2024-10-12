Man under arrest after breaking police officer's arm in Sliema police station

Police have arrested a man after allegedly assaulting a police officer in the Sliema police station on Saturday night.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Maltese man, is currently under arrest and is expected to be arraigned in court.

Police said that on Friday night, the suspect's relative was speaking to the police about a report on dangerous driving. The suspect then entered the police station and started shouting and banging on the perspex.

The suspect did not obey police orders, and eventually pushed a police officer to a wall. He further resisted arrest and broke a police officer's arm, while two other officers sustained light injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is leading an inquiry.