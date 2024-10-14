Shaukat Ali, wife back in court over allegedly profiting off fraudulent Vitals deal

The Malta Enterprise CEO at the time of the Vitals deal, was among the witnesses in today's continuation on the case of Pakistani businessman Shaukat Ali and his wife, Shaukat Aasia Parveen.

The pair are being charged with money laundering, fraud, bribery, and corruption.

Former Malta Enterprise CEO Mario Galea took the witness stand. He explained his role in attracting foreign investments, specifically focusing on Vitals Global Healthcare's interest in Malta.

Galea explained that Malta Enterprise had conducted studies to determine which types of companies would benefit Malta, emphasising that the Gozo General Hospital required investment.

Later in the proceeding, David Galea, a member of the steering committee overseeing the hospital’s concession, provided insights into the committee’s role, discussing the services to be provided and the eventual termination of the agreement.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa were the defence counsel.