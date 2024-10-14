Shaukat Ali, wife back in court over allegedly profiting off fraudulent Vitals deal
The pair stand accused of profiting from a fraudulent hospitals deal with Vitals Global Healthcare through Shaukat Ali Chaudhry’s companies Mount Everest FZ LLC and Global Assets Holdings
The Malta Enterprise CEO at the time of the Vitals deal, was among the witnesses in today's continuation on the case of Pakistani businessman Shaukat Ali and his wife, Shaukat Aasia Parveen.
The pair are being charged with money laundering, fraud, bribery, and corruption.
Former Malta Enterprise CEO Mario Galea took the witness stand. He explained his role in attracting foreign investments, specifically focusing on Vitals Global Healthcare's interest in Malta.
Galea explained that Malta Enterprise had conducted studies to determine which types of companies would benefit Malta, emphasising that the Gozo General Hospital required investment.
Later in the proceeding, David Galea, a member of the steering committee overseeing the hospital’s concession, provided insights into the committee’s role, discussing the services to be provided and the eventual termination of the agreement.
Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa were the defence counsel.
That concludes today's sitting. Our court reporter, Jordan Pace will soon provide a summary of the sitting.
Galea explains how the committee was formed, detailing the process on how the steering committee discussed the services that needed to be provided, the construction process, the termination of the agreement, and the re-investment of assets.
David Galea, who was a member of the steering committee that oversaw the hospitals concession takes the witness stand.
When challenged on the reason why Malta Enterprise was looking for investments for the health sector, Mr. Galea states that historically speaking, Malta always had a close affinity to health care and hospitality. Specifically, he notes that the Gozo General Hospital was in need of investment, before adding that any investment in a hospital is a needed investment.
Mario Galea, who was Malta Enterprise's CEO at the time of the Vitals deal takes the witness stand. He explained his role at Malta Enterprise, being the Chief Officer for investments.
He is asked what attracted Vitals Global Healthcare to Malta, to which Galea explains how there had been studies on which types of companies and investments Malta Enterprise wants to attract.
Today's court session has just started.