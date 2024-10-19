Child, 3, sustains injuries in Selmun traffic accident

A three-year-old girl sustained slight injuries in a traffic accident in Selmun, Mellieha.

Police said the accident happened at around 10:30am on Saturday on Selmun Hill.

The girl was a passenger in a Kia Picanto driven by a 39-year-old woman, who lives in Mellieha.

The Picanto was involved in a car accident with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 26-year-old resident of Xewkija.

All persons were given first assistance by a medical team on the scene.

The Toyota driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital but her condition is not yet known.

The driver and the girl riding in the Kia sustained slight injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.