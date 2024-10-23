Man denies slightly injuring son's face during heated argument

A man, who denied hitting his son in the face during a heated argument, was granted bail.

The prosecution explained that on 22 October, the alleged victim made a police report after a heated argument had broken out between the son and his father. It was confirmed by a doctor that the father had caused ‘slight injuries’ in the son’s face during the argument.

Whilst speaking to the police, the alleged victim said he did not want his father to go to prison, however, he added that his father instilled a sense of fear in him.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and the defence requested bail.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, issued a protection order in favour of the son, and ordered a ban on the publication of the names of the accused and alleged victim.

It further ordered the accused not to travel abroad, adding that the father must not talk to his son or about the case with his wife. The accused was also ordered to sign a bail-book, while depositing €500 and providing a personal guarantee of €1,000.

Inspector Antonello Magri led the prosecution, whilst lawyer Alessandro Lia led the defence counsel.