Pro-euthanasia campaign launched

A new platform advocating for the introduction of voluntary assisted euthanasia has been launched.

The platform named “Għażla, Dinjità” (Choice, Dignity), aims to bring together individuals who support the right to choose a dignified end-of-life option.

The initiative comes as government is undertaking a public consultation process on the issue. Organisers say the campaign is guided by core values of personal autonomy and respect for individual dignity.

The group is encouraging members of the public who support the proposed principles and safeguards outlined in the consultation document to make their voices heard. Supporters can add their names to a collective submission by signing a form available online at: https://form.jotform.com/251664817367063.

The statement was signed by former Labour Party deputy leader Daniel Micallef. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Micallef stated that hundreds of people already showed support for the cause.

Those who wish to get in touch with the organisers or seek more information can contact them via email at [email protected].