Vitals inquiry expert could not recall PwC's central role in Vitals' concession

In a somewhat heated court session, defence lawyers for a number of defendants in the Vitals case have claimed that one of the court experts engaged in the inquiry was appointed as an expert despite a conflict of interest.

The claim centres around the fact that Jeremy Harbinson, the owner of an Irish forensics firm that is currently being liquidated, had worked as an employee for PwC for 18 years until 1998.

The defence tore into the witness for seemingly ignoring the central role PwC played in the hospitals concession, as they questioned why the company was never flagged by the inquiry for its involvement in the deal. On the witness stand, Harbinson did not recall that PwC had even assisted Vitals in making its bid for the concession.

Throughout the cross-examination, the defence questioned whether the expert’s integrity was affected by him having worked at PwC, as defence lawyer Franco Debono stated he had full trust in the inquiring magistrate.

The lawyers further slammed the experts for failing to speak to any PwC employee during the investigation.

During today’s sitting, Harbinson was also asked to identify the team of experts involved in the inquiry. However, he admitted he could not recall all the names of those who had assisted.

The defence pressed for details on how the expert team was formed and whether the inquiring magistrate had appointed Harbinson personally or his company, Harbinson's Forensics Limited. Harbinson clarified that his involvement started from an email he received from the inquiring magistrate.

During the sitting, Judge Edwina Grima did not allow Debono’s line of questioning regarding whether Harbisnons’ company is in liquidation, telling the defence lawyer to pose such questions in the criminal case itself, rather than in the proceedings regarding freezing orders.

Further questioning by the defence focused on the composition of the expert team. Harbinson described a group that included former Northern Irish Police consultants, as well as chartered accountants and IT specialists.

However, when pressed on the roles each expert played in the report that gave recommendations for freezing order amounts, Harbinson was unable to provide specific details, stating that he had taken responsibility for the entire report.

An exchange followed between the defence and Judge Grima over the court’s authority to assess the competence of court experts, with the judge maintaining that such determinations fell outside the scope of the current proceedings.

During the session, Harbinson was also asked whether he knew of the distinction between DF Advocates and DF Corporate Services Ltd, after the expert report reportedly used the names interchangeably. Harbinson acknowledged that they were separate entities, but the defence argued that the mistake cast doubt on the report’s accuracy.

The defence further probed a financial transaction between DF Advocates and Technoline Ltd, questioning why DF Advocates had been flagged for money laundering suspicions while the other law firms involved were not. Harbinson evaded a direct answer, prompting the judge to reiterate the defence’s inquiry.

Following Harbinson’s testimony, the court turned to the second witness of the day, Mark Anthony Camilleri from Western Union.

Camilleri was questioned about the company’s regulatory obligations, explaining that Western Union, now owned by Convera, is regulated by the MFSA. The defence referred to the expert report, which had described Western Union as an “anonymising source.” Camilleri rejected this characterisation, stating that the company follows all required KYC (Know Your Customer) and due diligence procedures.