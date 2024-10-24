Updated | Pair charged with trafficking after arriving from Sicily with 4kg cocaine hidden in car

Two Sicilians were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of cocaine trafficking in connection with the discovery of four kilograms of the drug in their car upon their arrival from Sicily on a catamaran.

Pizzaiolo Eriko Mucaj 18, and secretary Giovanna Scribano, 46, both from Ragusa, were brought before Magistrate Monica Vella under arrest on Thursday.

The pair pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, importing cocaine, possession of cocaine in circumstances indicating that it was not intended for their personal consumption.

Inspector Mark Antony Mercieca told the court that late on Tuesday night the police received a tip off that a Mercedes with Italian number plates, could be on its way to Malta, transporting illicit narcotics. The information received was that Mucaj was the driver.

The police observed the disembarking vehicles, noting that Scirbano was behind the wheel of the Mercedes and after checking the passenger manifest found that Mucaj had disembarked on foot.

Keys to a Mercedes were found on Mucaj’s person. He said he had left the car in Sicily, but when the key fob was pressed, officers observed a car’s lights flash in the distance.

Scirbano was approached by the police and told them that nobody had access to the car, and denied knowing Mucaj.

Customs drug sniffer dogs pointed to the driver and passenger seat, but there appeared to be nothing to remove. An x ray revealed hidden compartments. Scirbano had to be admitted to hospital and after after discharge seals were removed in her presence and the secret compartments were opened as she looked on. Drugs and around €1,000 in cash were found.

The woman was observed trying to send a message on her mobile phone, which was immediately siezed by the police, who found a number of messages with instructions about where to park and what to do with the money.

Neither of the accused requested bail at this stage, their lawyers explaining that this was due to the fact that they did not have a fixed address in Malta.

Lawyer Daniel Tabone from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted alongside Police Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca.

Lawyers Giannella De Marco and Charles Mercieca are assisting Scribano, while lawyers Joseph Giglio and Michaela Giglio is appearing for Mucaj.