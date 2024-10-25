Man admits to smashing car mirrors while drunk

A young man from Argentina has admitted to having smashed 10 car wing mirrors in Sliema while drunk.

23-year-old Alejandro Gusman, a waiter, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday by Police Inspector Ian Azzopardi, accused of offences relating to criminal damage and public drunkenness.

Gusman pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court was informed that the prosecution and defence had informally agreed to suggest a community service order as the ideal punishment.

Lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant told the court that the man regretted his actions and would be paying for the damage he had caused.

In view of these submissions, the magistrate ordered a pre-sentencing report be drawn up, instructing the Office of Probation and Parole to look into community service as a possibility.

He was granted bail pending the completion of the report, being ordered to sign a bail book every week and observe a curfew. Bail was secured by a €3,000 personal guarantee.