Man handed probation order for threatening couple over delayed maintenance works

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to two years probation and after admitting to threatening a couple over WhatsApp during a dispute about delayed work on their home.

Roderick Bellizzi, a 36-year-old from Birkirkara, admitted that he threatened a couple through messages on WhatsApp.

In front of Magistrate Astrid May Grima, it was said that the accused was doing maintenance work in the couple's house when they started arguing with him about delayed work, which led the accused to threaten the couple.

Regarding the punishment, the prosecution insisted that Bellizzi be given a treatment order and a protection order be issued against him. The defence said that the man cooperated fully with the police while arguing that the treatment order will be beneficial for him because he is going through a difficulties while under psychiatric treatment. Bellizzi had stopped working due to a medical condition.

The Court found the accused guilty and placed him under a probation order for two years. Apart from this, the Court also issued a protection order in favour the victims.

Lawyer Yanika Barbara Sant defended the accused, whilst Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello led the prosecution.