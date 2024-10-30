Man given conditional discharge, €100 fine for threatening to shoot ex-partner and their children

A man pleaded guilty to threatening his ex-partner over a traffic fines dispute, leading to a court-imposed protection order and a €100 fine as part of a conditional discharge.

On 29 October 2024, a woman made a report with the Domestic Violence Department where she recalled that on the 28 October 2024 she had an argument with her ex-partner.

The pair argued about a number of traffic fines on a vehicle that the accused was driving. The court heard that the defendant had insulted her and stated, "See you later... I'll shoot you with a shotgun," addressing the victim and their two children. This statement had prompted her to file the report.

The woman was in a 12-year relationship with the man, though they had been separated for two years. Once her report was filed, a risk assessment was made, and the duty magistrate was immediately informed of the case.

The accused, stuttering to give his plea and seeming agitated, pleaded guilty. The prosecution and the defense agreed that the defendant should be handed a minimum fine while being released on the condition that he does not commit another crime.

The Court, presided by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, acquitted the man on the condition that he does not commit another crime while imposing a fine of €100 against him. The Court also issued a protection order in favor of the victim.

Lawyer Natalia Camilleri appeared for the accused.

Inspector Antonello Magri led the prosecution.