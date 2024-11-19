Maltese hacker’s extradition case reheard after legal amendment

Daniel Meli, 27, has been remanded in custody after being charged with selling hacking tools and training criminals in their use, with US authorities seeking his extradition.

After initially consenting to extradition, he had appealed, claiming he was not of sound mind. A newly amended law prompted a rehearing, which resulted in Meli being remanded in custody.

He was arrested in Malta on 7 February 2024 for allegedly selling and training criminals in the use of Warzone, a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) software that bypasses security systems and remotely accesses computers without the victims’ knowledge.

In February 2022, Meli had sold a RAT for $180 in Bitcoin to an FBI online covert employee from Georgia. From then onwards, the FBI tracked his operations, one of several in a global anti-cybercrime investigation that spread as far as Australia.

The charges Meli would face in the US are conspiracy, obtaining unauthorised access to protected computers to obtain information, illegally selling an interception device, and illegally advertising an interception device, each provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

The charge of causing unauthorised damage to protected computers provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

After a legal amendment approved unanimously by parliament allowing lawyers for Meli to appeal proceedings despite him first consenting to the extradition. Meli’s case was to be reheard in the lower courts.

On 19 November 2024, Lawyer Franco Debono, part of the defence counsel, stated that the accused has ties within the community, and referenced to accused’s mother and father who were present in Court. Debono dismissed fears over the tampering of evidence.

The prosecution mentioned how the acts that the accused committed carry hefty penalties. At this state, the prosecution objected to the accused’s bail.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi counter-argued disagreed with the prosecution, asking, “Where are the fears of the tampering of evidence?” He further mentioned the ties Meli has with the community.

The Court, presided by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, declined the defence’s request for the release of Meli from his arrest, and thus Meli was remanded in custody.

This is an ongoing case.

Superintendent Mario Cuschieri and inspector Robinson Mifsud, alongside lawyer Shaun Scerri De Carlo and Daphne Baldacchino representing the Attorney General led the prosecution

Daniel John Meli was assisted by lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi.