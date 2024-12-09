Police find dead body in suitcase

Police have found a cadaver in a suitcase in Sliema.

Police stated that at around 1:30pm they were informed of a suspicious suitcase floating a few metres off Sliema's promenade.

They said that a dead body was found. The suitcase and body were wrapped in plastic by the Police's Forensic Unit and taken in for further examinations.

Police investigations are still ongoing, as the identity of the cadaver still needs to be determined, along with how they died.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.