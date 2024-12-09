menu
BREAKING Police find dead body in suitcase in sea off Sliema coast

Police find dead body in suitcase

Police investigations are still ongoing, as the identity of the cadaver still needs to be determined, along with how they died

matthew_farrugia
9 December 2024, 2:53pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Police have found a cadaver in a suitcase in Sliema. 

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Police stated that at around 1:30pm they were informed of a suspicious suitcase floating a few metres off Sliema's promenade. 

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

They said that a dead body was found. The suitcase and body were wrapped in plastic by the Police's Forensic Unit and taken in for further examinations.

Police investigations are still ongoing, as the identity of the cadaver still needs to be determined, along with how they died.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.