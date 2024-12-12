Man remanded in custody after escaping Zejtun police station

A 35-year-old man was remanded in custody after allegedly escaping the Zejtun Police Station and injuring a police offer whilst being re-arrested.

Inspector Wayne Bonello recalled before the Court that the man had escaped the Police Station after initially being arrested in relation to a completely separate case. The accused was once again arrested after being tracked down by the Police.

Whilst the arrest was not contested, the accused pleaded not guilty, with a request for bail also being made.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono noted that whilst the man had been charged after breaching various bail conditions, the case retained no civilian witnesses.

The prosecution however rebutted, noting that there was indeed one civilian witness, and that the accused could not be trusted.

Bail was ultimately denied.

The Court was presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the accused.