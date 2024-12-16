menu

Motorcyclist injured in Gozo traffic collision

Traffic collision in Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija, leaves 45-year-old in hospital with serious injuries

nicole_meilak
16 December 2024, 8:31am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read

A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries at the Gozo General Hospital after a collision in Xewkija.

Police were informed of the accident at 8:30pm on Sunday evening. Initial investigations suggest that the collision involved a Toyota Tercel driven by an 86-year-old woman from Xewkija, and a Benelli motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old man from Sannat.

A medical team went on site to assist the motorcyclist, who was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance for necessary treatment.

His injuries are of a serious nature.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana was notified of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.