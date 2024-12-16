Motorcyclist injured in Gozo traffic collision
Traffic collision in Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija, leaves 45-year-old in hospital with serious injuries
A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries at the Gozo General Hospital after a collision in Xewkija.
Police were informed of the accident at 8:30pm on Sunday evening. Initial investigations suggest that the collision involved a Toyota Tercel driven by an 86-year-old woman from Xewkija, and a Benelli motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old man from Sannat.
A medical team went on site to assist the motorcyclist, who was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance for necessary treatment.
His injuries are of a serious nature.
Magistrate Brigitte Sultana was notified of the case and has appointed an inquiry.
Police investigations are ongoing.