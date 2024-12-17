Police searching for man over pending court case

The Malta Police Force is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating Lawrence Spiteri, who is wanted in connection with a pending court case.

Individuals with any information about his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the police through Facebook Messenger or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21 224001 or 119.

Alternatively, people can visit the nearest police station and reference case number 30/2024 when reporting any details.

The police have assured that information can be provided anonymously.