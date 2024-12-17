menu

Police searching for man over pending court case

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119

juliana_zammit
17 December 2024, 3:42pm
by Juliana Zammit
Lawrence Spiteri
Lawrence Spiteri

The Malta Police Force is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating Lawrence Spiteri, who is wanted in connection with a pending court case.

Individuals with any information about his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the police through Facebook Messenger or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21 224001 or 119.

Alternatively, people can visit the nearest police station and reference case number 30/2024 when reporting any details.

The police have assured that information can be provided anonymously.

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalists.
