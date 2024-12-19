Man accused of stalking ex-partner granted bail

A 42-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ was granted bail after being charged with allegedly causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her and harassing her.

Inspector Antonello Magri told the Court that the alleged victim had reported that she was being followed by her ex-partner with whom she was involved in a two-year relationship which was terminated some months ago.

She noted that she would find him everywhere, including the vicinities of her place of work.

She also stated that such behaviour was a great source of fear.

Inspector Magri, when asked by defence lawyers why the accused was arrested in terms of an arrest warrant, noted that a danger assessment which was carried out returned a ‘severe’ result. It was simultaneously confirmed that no threats had however been made by the accused.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was requested by the defence. Whilst the prosecution objected on the basis that the alleged victim was yet to testify; reference was however made to the clean criminal conduct of the accused as well as his complete cooperation with the police.

Bail was subsequently granted.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was also issued.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Antonello Magri.

The accused was represented by lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta.