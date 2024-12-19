menu

Woman hospitalised after losing control of car

The police say the victim lost control of her car, crashing into a nearby truck which was parked

19 December 2024, 2:20pm
by Juliana Zammit
The car smashed into a parked truck in Naxxar (Photo: Communications Office, Police Corps)
A 78-year-old woman was hospitalised on Thursday morning after losing control of her vehicle.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:45 in Triq il-Ġermanja, Naxxar.

The victim was driving a Toyota Vitz at the time of the accident.

She was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified to be suffering with serious injuries

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is conducting an inquiry in the incident, and police investigations are ongoing.

