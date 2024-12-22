Girl, 13, struck by car while riding a bike
A 13-year-old girl suffered grievous injuries after she was hit by a car while riding her bike.
Police said the accident happened at around 10:15am on Sunday in Triq Sir Philip Pullicino in Mtarfa.
The girl was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.