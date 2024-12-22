menu

Girl, 13, struck by car while riding a bike

Police said the accident happened at around 10:15am on Sunday in Triq Sir Philip Pullicino in Mtarfa

matthew_farrugia
22 December 2024, 2:54pm
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo
File photo

A 13-year-old girl suffered grievous injuries after she was hit by a car while riding her bike.

Police said the accident happened at around 10:15am on Sunday in Triq Sir Philip Pullicino in Mtarfa. 

The girl was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.